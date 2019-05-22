The prototyping board provides convenient access to the NI ELVIS III control I/O through dedicated solderless breadboard strips on either side of the board. These solderless breadboard strips expose the analog input, analog output, digital input/output, and fixed user power supplies. The solderless breadboard strips provide two connection points per signal, and each signal is labeled directly on the solderless breadboard. For more information on the control I/O, refer to the Using the Control I/O section.

Figure 1. NI ELVIS III Prototyping Board Control I/O Analog Input Analog Output Fixed User Power Supplies Digital I/O

Notice Exceeding the current or voltage ratings of a solderless breadboard connection can result in damage to the breadboard. For higher currents, especially for power and ground connections, use multiple connection points to share the current load.

Notice Use DGND for digital signals and power supplies, and AGND for analog signals only.