Write Static (G Dataflow)

Writes a static state to the specified pins. The selected pins remain in the specified state until the next pattern burst or call to this node.
If there are uncommitted changes to levels or the termination mode, this node commits the changes to the pins.
This node does not change the selected pin function. If you write a static state to a pin that does not have the Digital function selected, the new static state is stored by the instrument, and affects the state of the pin the next time you change the selected function to Digital.
Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.
List of channel names or list of pins. Do not pass a mix of channel names and pin names.
An empty string denotes all digital pattern instrument channels.
Specify channel names using the form PXI1Slot3/0,2-3 or PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3, where PXI1Slot3 is the instrument resource name and 0, 2, 3 are channel names.
To specify channels from multiple instruments, use the form PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3. The instruments must be in the same chassis.
Site Considerations and Syntax
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application