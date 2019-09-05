Write Static (G Dataflow)

Writes a static state to the specified pins. The selected pins remain in the specified state until the next pattern burst or call to this node.

If there are uncommitted changes to levels or the termination mode, this node commits the changes to the pins.

This node does not change the selected pin function. If you write a static state to a pin that does not have the Digital function selected, the new static state is stored by the instrument, and affects the state of the pin the next time you change the selected function to Digital.