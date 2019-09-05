Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Sort Results (Sort Site Results (Boolean)) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: July 23, 2019

Orders site data read from multiple instruments to match the site list you specify and combines data from instruments mapped to the same site.

To use this node, read data from each instrument using the same site list parameter and combine the data in a two-dimensional array.

Each instrument returns data only for the sites on which the instrument is configured to burst patterns. Pass the data array and the same site list as parameters to this node. The node returns the site list in the same order as values read using the niDigital Burst Pattern node and the niDigital Get Site Pass Fail node.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

site result type

The type of data specified in the results array.

datatype_icon

sessions in

Instrument sessions obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.

datatype_icon

site list

A comma-delimited list of strings of form siteN, where N is the site number.

datatype_icon

results

The data read from the digital pattern instruments, combined into a two-dimensional array.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

sessions out

Handle that identifies the sessions in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

datatype_icon

sorted results

Data in the results array sorted by the order in the site list, along with the site number that corresponds to each value.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

