Sort Results (Sort Site Results (Boolean)) (G Dataflow)

Orders site data read from multiple instruments to match the site list you specify and combines data from instruments mapped to the same site.

To use this node, read data from each instrument using the same site list parameter and combine the data in a two-dimensional array.

Each instrument returns data only for the sites on which the instrument is configured to burst patterns. Pass the data array and the same site list as parameters to this node. The node returns the site list in the same order as values read using the niDigital Burst Pattern node and the niDigital Get Site Pass Fail node.