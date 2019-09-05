Sort Results (Sort Site Results (Boolean)) (G Dataflow)

Orders site data read from multiple instruments to match the site list you specify and combines data from instruments mapped to the same site.
To use this node, read data from each instrument using the same site list parameter and combine the data in a two-dimensional array.
Each instrument returns data only for the sites on which the instrument is configured to burst patterns. Pass the data array and the same site list as parameters to this node. The node returns the site list in the same order as values read using the niDigital Burst Pattern node and the niDigital Get Site Pass Fail node.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Handle that identifies the sessions in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.
Data in the results array sorted by the order in the site list, along with the site number that corresponds to each value.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application