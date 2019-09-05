Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

Sort Results (Sort Pin Results By Site (Pin State)) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: July 23, 2019

Organizes data read from multiple digital pattern instruments by grouping the data by site number.

To use this node, read data from each instrument using the same list of pins and pin groups for the channel list parameter, and combine the data in a two-dimensional array.

Each instrument returns data only for the pins that are mapped to its channels. Pass the data array and the same channel list as parameters to this node.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

sessions in

Instrument sessions obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

channel list

List of channel names or list of pins. Do not pass a mix of channel names and pin names.

An empty string denotes all digital pattern instrument channels.

Specify channel names using the form PXI1Slot3/0,2-3 or PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3, where PXI1Slot3 is the instrument resource name and 0, 2, 3 are channel names.

To specify channels from multiple instruments, use the form PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3. The instruments must be in the same chassis.

Site Considerations and Syntax

Pin names and pin groups apply to all enabled sites, unless the pin name explicitly specifies the site. You can specify a pin in a specific site using the form siteN/pinName, where N is the site number. This node ignores pins that are not mapped to the digital pattern instrument.

datatype_icon

results

The data read from the digital pattern instruments, combined into a two-dimensional array.

datatype_icon

read pin names

A Boolean that specifies whether the DUT pin names and system pin names are returned.

True The DUT pin names and system pin names are returned.
False The DUT pin names and system pin names are not returned.

Default: False

datatype_icon

DUT pin names

The returned list of DUT pin names and site numbers corresponding to the values in DUT pin results. Results for each site are returned in the order specified by the channel list.

datatype_icon

system pin names

The system pin names corresponding to the values in system pin results.

datatype_icon

system pin results

The returned array that contains data for the system pins in the channel list in the order you specify.

datatype_icon

DUT pin results

An array containing data for the DUT pins in the channel list, grouped by site number and in the order you specify in the channel list.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
datatype_icon

sessions out

Handle that identifies the sessions in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics