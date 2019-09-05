Sort Results (Sort Pin Results By Site (Pin State)) (G Dataflow)

Organizes data read from multiple digital pattern instruments by grouping the data by site number.
To use this node, read data from each instrument using the same list of pins and pin groups for the channel list parameter, and combine the data in a two-dimensional array.
Each instrument returns data only for the pins that are mapped to its channels. Pass the data array and the same channel list as parameters to this node.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
List of channel names or list of pins. Do not pass a mix of channel names and pin names.
An empty string denotes all digital pattern instrument channels.
Specify channel names using the form PXI1Slot3/0,2-3 or PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3, where PXI1Slot3 is the instrument resource name and 0, 2, 3 are channel names.
To specify channels from multiple instruments, use the form PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3. The instruments must be in the same chassis.
Site Considerations and Syntax
The system pin names corresponding to the values in system pin results.
The returned array that contains data for the system pins in the channel list in the order you specify.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Handle that identifies the sessions in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application