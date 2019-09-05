Sort Results (Sort Pin Results By Site (Pin State)) (G Dataflow)

Organizes data read from multiple digital pattern instruments by grouping the data by site number.

To use this node, read data from each instrument using the same list of pins and pin groups for the channel list parameter, and combine the data in a two-dimensional array.

Each instrument returns data only for the pins that are mapped to its channels. Pass the data array and the same channel list as parameters to this node.