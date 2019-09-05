Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Select Function (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: July 23, 2019

Specifies whether digital pattern instrument channels are controlled by the PPMU, Digital, disconnected, or off. Changes take effect immediately.

session in

Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.

channel list

List of channel names or list of pins. Do not pass a mix of channel names and pin names.

An empty string denotes all digital pattern instrument channels.

Specify channel names using the form PXI1Slot3/0,2-3 or PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3, where PXI1Slot3 is the instrument resource name and 0, 2, 3 are channel names.

To specify channels from multiple instruments, use the form PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3. The instruments must be in the same chassis.

Site Considerations and Syntax

Pin names and pin groups apply to all enabled sites, unless the pin name explicitly specifies the site. You can specify a pin in a specific site using the form siteN/pinName, where N is the site number. This node ignores pins that are not mapped to the digital pattern instrument.

function

Value that specifies whether to disconnect the pins, or use the PPMU or pin driver to control the pins.

Name Description
Digital

The pin is connected to the driver, comparator, and active load functions. The PPMU is not sourcing, but can make voltage measurements. The state of the digital pin driver when you change the selected function to Digital is determined by the most recent call to the niDigital Write Static node or the last vector of the most recently executed pattern burst, whichever happened last.

Use the niDigital Write Static node to control the state of the digital pin driver through software. Use the niDigital Burst Pattern node to control the state of the digital pin driver through a pattern. Set the select digital function input of the niDigital Burst Pattern node to True to automatically switch the selected function of the pins in the pattern burst to Digital.

PPMU

The pin is connected to the PPMU. The driver, comparator, and active load are off while this function is selected.

Call the niDigital PPMU Source node to source a voltage or current. The niDigital PPMU Source node automatically switches the selected function to the PPMU state and starts sourcing from the PPMU. Changing the selected function to Disconnect, Off, or Digital causes the PPMU to stop sourcing.

If you change the selected function to PPMU using the niDigital Select Function node, the PPMU is initially not sourcing.

Note You can make PPMU voltage measurements using the niDigital PPMU Measure node from within any selected function.

Off

The pin is electrically connected, and the PPMU and digital pin driver are off while this function is selected.

Disconnect

The pin is electrically disconnected from instrument functions. Selecting this function causes the PPMU to stop sourcing prior to disconnecting the pin.

Caution In the Disconnect state, some I/O protection and sensing circuitry remains exposed. Do not subject the instrument to voltage beyond its operating range.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

session out

Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Alternate Ways to Select Function

By default, the niDigital Burst Pattern node automatically changes the function to Digital for the pins in the pattern. The niDigital PPMU Source node always changes the function to PPMU for the pins in the channel list automatically.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

