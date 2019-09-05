PPMU Configure Current Limit (G Dataflow)

channel list

List of channel names or list of pins. Do not pass a mix of channel names and pin names.

An empty string denotes all digital pattern instrument channels.

Specify channel names using the form PXI1Slot3/0,2-3 or PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3, where PXI1Slot3 is the instrument resource name and 0, 2, 3 are channel names.

To specify channels from multiple instruments, use the form PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3. The instruments must be in the same chassis.