PPMU Configure Current Limit (G Dataflow)

Specifies the current limit for the specified pins when forcing voltage.
You must call the niDigital PPMU Source node for changes to the PPMU configuration to take effect, even if the PPMU is already sourcing.
Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.
List of channel names or list of pins. Do not pass a mix of channel names and pin names.
An empty string denotes all digital pattern instrument channels.
Specify channel names using the form PXI1Slot3/0,2-3 or PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3, where PXI1Slot3 is the instrument resource name and 0, 2, 3 are channel names.
To specify channels from multiple instruments, use the form PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3. The instruments must be in the same chassis.
Site Considerations and Syntax
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
When forcing voltage by setting the niDigital PPMU Configure Output node to DC Voltage, the current sourced or sunk is clamped to the specified current limit. Select the smallest current limit that meets the expected current requirements of the DUT. If the current required by the DUT exceeds the selected current limit range, the voltage output may not meet the specified voltage level. Choose a larger current limit range if needed.
Not all instruments support this capability. Refer to the Current Limit Supported property to programmatically determine whether an instrument supports this capability. If high-accuracy current clamping functionality is required, consider using a Source Measure Unit (SMU) instrument.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application