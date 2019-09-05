PPMU Configure Current Level Range (G Dataflow)

Configures the current level range and defines the valid values that the current level can be set to using the niDigital PPMU Configure Current Level node.

The current level range setting is applicable only if the channel is set to the DC Current output node using the niDigital PPMU Configure Output node.

You must call the niDigital PPMU Source node for changes to the PPMU configuration to take effect, even if the PPMU is already sourcing.