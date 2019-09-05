Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

PPMU Configure Current Level Range (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: July 23, 2019

Configures the current level range and defines the valid values that the current level can be set to using the niDigital PPMU Configure Current Level node.

The current level range setting is applicable only if the channel is set to the DC Current output node using the niDigital PPMU Configure Output node.

You must call the niDigital PPMU Source node for changes to the PPMU configuration to take effect, even if the PPMU is already sourcing.

datatype_icon

session in

Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.

datatype_icon

channel list

List of channel names or list of pins. Do not pass a mix of channel names and pin names.

An empty string denotes all digital pattern instrument channels.

Specify channel names using the form PXI1Slot3/0,2-3 or PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3, where PXI1Slot3 is the instrument resource name and 0, 2, 3 are channel names.

To specify channels from multiple instruments, use the form PXI1Slot3/0,PXI1Slot3/2-3,PXI1Slot4/2-3. The instruments must be in the same chassis.

Site Considerations and Syntax

Pin names and pin groups apply to all enabled sites, unless the pin name explicitly specifies the site. You can specify a pin in a specific site using the form siteN/pinName, where N is the site number. This node ignores pins that are not mapped to the digital pattern instrument.

datatype_icon

current level range

Current level range, in amps, to use when forcing a current from the PPMU to a DUT.

Selecting the smallest range adequate for the desired current level provides the best current accuracy for the force current and measure current operations.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

