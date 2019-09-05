Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

Unload Specifications (Unload Specifications (Single)) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: July 23, 2019

    Unloads the given specifications sheet present in the previously loaded specifications file that you select.

    You must call the niDigital Load Specifications Levels and Timing node to reload the file with updated specifications values. You must then call the niDigital Apply Levels and Timing node in order to apply the levels and timing values that reference the updated specifications values.

    connector_pane_image
    datatype_icon

    session in

    Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    datatype_icon

    file path

    Absolute file path to a loaded specifications file.

    datatype_icon

    session out

    Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

    Recently Viewed Topics