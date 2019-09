Load Specifications Levels and Timing (G Dataflow)

Loads settings in specifications, levels, and timing sheets. These settings are not applied to the instrument until the Apply Levels and Timing node is called.

If the levels and timing sheets contains formulas, they are evaluated at load time. If the formulas refer to variables, the specifications sheets that define those variables must be loaded either first, or at the same time as the levels and timing sheets.

Load Specifications Levels and Timing » Load Specifications Levels and Timing (Single) Loads specifications, levels, and timing sheets from individual files.