Use the Levels and Timing nodes to configure levels and timing. Levels and timing can be configured through levels and timing sheets or directly through configure node parameters.
Loads settings in specifications, levels, and timing sheets. These settings are not applied to the instrument until the
Apply Levels and Timing node is called.
Applies digital levels and timing values defined in previously loaded levels and timing sheets.
Unloads the given specifications sheet(s) present in the previously loaded specifications file(s) that you select.