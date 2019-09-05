Levels and Timing

Use the Levels and Timing nodes to configure levels and timing. Levels and timing can be configured through levels and timing sheets or directly through configure node parameters.

Load Specifications Levels and Timing Loads settings in specifications, levels, and timing sheets. These settings are not applied to the instrument until the Apply Levels and Timing node is called.

Apply Levels and Timing Applies digital levels and timing values defined in previously loaded levels and timing sheets.