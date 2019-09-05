Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Levels and Timing

Last Modified: July 23, 2019

Use the Levels and Timing nodes to configure levels and timing. Levels and timing can be configured through levels and timing sheets or directly through configure node parameters.

node_icon
Load Specifications Levels and Timing
Loads settings in specifications, levels, and timing sheets. These settings are not applied to the instrument until the Apply Levels and Timing node is called.
node_icon
Apply Levels and Timing
Applies digital levels and timing values defined in previously loaded levels and timing sheets.
node_icon
Unload Specifications
Unloads the given specifications sheet(s) present in the previously loaded specifications file(s) that you select.

