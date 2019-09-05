Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Initialize With Options (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: July 23, 2019

Creates and returns a new session to the specified digital pattern instrument to use in all subsequent node calls.

option string

The initial values of certain properties for the NI-Digital Pattern Driver session. The string can be empty.

You can use the DriverSetup flag to simulate a digital pattern instrument. When simulating a digital pattern instrument, you must specify the model you want to simulate. For example, Simulate = 1, DriverSetup = Model:6570.

resource name

Resource name of the instrument to initialize. IVI logical names can be valid resource names.

Assigning Resource Name

For example, PXI1Slot3, where PXI1Slot3 is an instrument resource name.

This parameter accepts a comma-delimited list of strings in the form PXI1Slot2,PXI1Slot3, where PXI1Slot2 is one instrument resource name and PXI1Slot3 is another. When including more than one digital pattern instrument in the comma-delimited list of strings, list the instruments in the same order they appear in the pin map.
Note  

You only can specify multiple instruments of the same model. For example, you can list two PXIe-6570s but not a PXIe-6570 and PXIe-6571. The instruments must be in the same chassis.

ID query

A Boolean that verifies that the digital pattern instrument you initialize is supported by NI-Digital. NI-Digital automatically performs this query, so setting this parameter is not necessary.

True The instrument you are initializing is supported by NI-Digital.
False The instrument you are initializing is not supported by NI-Digital.

Default: True

reset

A Boolean that specifies whether to reset a digital pattern instrument to a known state when the session is initialized. Setting the reset value to TRUE is equivalent to calling the niDigital Reset node immediately after initializing the session.

True The digital pattern instrument resets to a known state when the session is initialized.
False The digital pattern instrument does not reset to a known state when the session is initialized.

Default: True

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

session out

Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

