Initialize With Options (G Dataflow)

Creates and returns a new session to the specified digital pattern instrument to use in all subsequent node calls.
The initial values of certain properties for the NI-Digital Pattern Driver session. The string can be empty.
You can use the DriverSetup flag to simulate a digital pattern instrument. When simulating a digital pattern instrument, you must specify the model you want to simulate. For example, Simulate = 1, DriverSetup = Model:6570.
Resource name of the instrument to initialize. IVI logical names can be valid resource names.
Assigning Resource Name
For example, PXI1Slot3, where PXI1Slot3 is an instrument resource name.
A Boolean that verifies that the digital pattern instrument you initialize is supported by NI-Digital. NI-Digital automatically performs this query, so setting this parameter is not necessary.
|True
|The instrument you are initializing is supported by NI-Digital.
|False
|The instrument you are initializing is not supported by NI-Digital.
Default: True
A Boolean that specifies whether to reset a digital pattern instrument to a known state when the session is initialized. Setting the reset value to TRUE is equivalent to calling the niDigital Reset node immediately after initializing the session.
|True
|The digital pattern instrument resets to a known state when the session is initialized.
|False
|The digital pattern instrument does not reset to a known state when the session is initialized.
Default: True
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application