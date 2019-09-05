Get Site Pass Fail (G Dataflow)

pass

The returned array of pass (True) and fail results for the sites you specify in the site list parameter.

If sites span multiple digital pattern instruments, you must use an AND operator for the partial results for those sites returned by each instrument. If a site is disabled or not enabled for burst, the node does not return data for that site.

Use the niDigital Sort Site Results (Boolean) node to order and combine the data to match the site list. You can also use the niDigital Get Site Results Site Numbers node to determine the order of the sites returned from this node call so that you can match the pass array with site numbers.