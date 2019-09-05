Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Get Channel Name (Get Channel Name) (G Dataflow)

    Last Modified: July 23, 2019

    Returns the channel name from a one-based index.

    instrument handle in

    The instrument session the niDigital Initialize with Options node returns.

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Default: No error

    index

    Specifies a one-based index for the desired channel in the session. Valid values are from one to the total number of channels in the session.

    session out

    Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

    error out

    Error information.

    This output provides standard error out functionality.

    status

    A Boolean that specifies whether an error occurred.

    True An error occurred (indicated by an X).
    False A warning or no error occurred (indicated by a checkmark).
    code

    An error or warning code.

    If status is True, code is a non-zero error. If status is False, code is 0 or a warning code.

    source

    The origin of the error or warning.

    source is usually the name of the node that produced the error or warning.

    channel name

    Returns a string of the channel name(s).

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

