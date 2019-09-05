Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Get Channel Name (Get Channel Name From String) (G Dataflow)

    Last Modified: July 23, 2019

    Returns a comma-separated list of channel names from a string index list.

    instrument handle in

    The instrument session the niDigital Initialize with Options node returns.

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    index

    Index list for the channels in the session. Valid values are from zero to the total number of channels in the session minus one. The index string can be one of the following formats:

    • A comma-separated list—for example, "0,2,3,1"
    • A range using a hyphen—for example, "0-3"
    • A range using a colon—for example, "0:3 "

    You can combine comma-separated lists and ranges that use a hyphen or colon. Both out-of-order and repeated indices are supported ("2,3,0," "1,2,2,3"). White space characters, including spaces, tabs, feeds, and carriage returns, are allowed between characters. Ranges can be incrementing or decrementing.

    session out

    Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    channel name

    Returns a string of the channel name(s).

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

