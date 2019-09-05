Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

Fetch History RAM Scan Cycle Numbers (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: July 24, 2019

    Returns the scan cycle numbers acquired for the specified cycles.

    connector_pane_image
    datatype_icon

    session in

    Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    datatype_icon

    site

    Site specified as a string in the form of siteN, where N is the site number. The node returns an error if more than one site is specified.

    datatype_icon

    samples to read

    Number of samples to fetch. A value of -1 specifies to fetch all available samples.

    datatype_icon

    position

    The sample index from which to start fetching pattern information.

    datatype_icon

    session out

    Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
    datatype_icon

    scan cycle numbers

    Returns the acquired scan cycle numbers. Scan cycle numbers start at 0 from the first cycle of the scan vector. Scan cycle numbers are -1 for cycles that do not have a scan opcode.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

    Recently Viewed Topics