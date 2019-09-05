Fetch History RAM Cycle Information (Fetch History RAM Cycle Information (2D Pin States)) (G Dataflow)

Returns the acquired pattern information for the specified cycles. Use this node if the pattern is using the edge multiplier feature.
Cycle numbers represent tester cycles, each of which may consist of multiple DUT cycles. When using pins with mixed edge multipliers, pins may return Not a pin state for DUT cycles where those pins do not have edges defined.
Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application