Fetch History RAM Cycle Information (Fetch History RAM Cycle Information (2D Pin States)) (G Dataflow)

Returns the acquired pattern information for the specified cycles. Use this node if the pattern is using the edge multiplier feature.

Cycle numbers represent tester cycles, each of which may consist of multiple DUT cycles. When using pins with mixed edge multipliers, pins may return Not a pin state for DUT cycles where those pins do not have edges defined.