Fetch Capture Waveform (U32) (G Dataflow)

data

A 2D array of digital states read from the sites in the site list.

Each row in the 2D array corresponds to a site in the list. If a site is disabled, not enabled for burst, or the current instrument does not include any capture pins, the node does not return data for that site.

Use the niDigital Sort Site Results (U32 Waveform) node to order and combine the data to match the site list. You can also use the niDigital Get Site Results Site Numbers node to determine the order of the sites returned from this node call so that you can match the pass array with site numbers.