Fetch Capture Waveform (U32) (G Dataflow)

Fetches a defined number of samples for a specific list of sites.
This node only returns data from sites that are enabled when fetch is called.
Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.
A 2D array of digital states read from the sites in the site list.
Each row in the 2D array corresponds to a site in the list. If a site is disabled, not enabled for burst, or the current instrument does not include any capture pins, the node does not return data for that site.
Use the niDigital Sort Site Results (U32 Waveform) node to order and combine the data to match the site list. You can also use the niDigital Get Site Results Site Numbers node to determine the order of the sites returned from this node call so that you can match the pass array with site numbers.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application