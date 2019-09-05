Export Signal (G Dataflow)

Routes trigger and event signals to the output terminal you specify.
Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The type of signal to export from a digital pattern instrument.
|Name
|Description
|Start Trigger
|Indicates the Start Trigger. You must specify an empty string in the signal ID parameter.
|Conditional Jump Trigger
|Indicates the Conditional Jump Trigger. You must specify a particular event instance in the signal ID parameter.
|Pattern Opcode Event
|Indicates the Pattern Opcode Event. You must specify a particular event instance in the signal ID parameter.
Instance of the selected signals to export.
|Name
|Description
|Null
|Specifies an empty string.
|conditionalJumpTrigger0
|
Specifies conditional jump trigger 0.
|conditionalJumpTrigger1
|
Specifies conditional jump trigger 1.
|conditionalJumpTrigger2
|
Specifies conditional jump trigger 2.
|conditionalJumpTrigger3
|
Specifies conditional jump trigger 3.
|patternOpcodeEvent0
|Specifies pattern opcode event 0.
|patternOpcodeEvent1
|Specifies pattern opcode event 1.
|patternOpcodeEvent2
|Specifies pattern opcode event 2.
|patternOpcodeEvent3
|Specifies pattern opcode event 3.
Parameter that configures properties depending on the type of signal you select in the signal ID parameter.
|Name
|Description
|Do not export signal
|Signal will not be exported.
|PXI_Trig0
|Specifies PXI trigger line 0.
|PXI_Trig1
|Specifies PXI trigger line 1.
|PXI_Trig2
|Specifies PXI trigger line 2.
|PXI_Trig3
|Specifies PXI trigger line 3.
|PXI_Trig4
|Specifies PXI trigger line 4.
|PXI_Trig5
|Specifies PXI trigger line 5.
|PXI_Trig6
|Specifies PXI trigger line 6.
|PXI_Trig7
|Specifies PXI trigger line 7.
Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application