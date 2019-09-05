Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

Export Signal (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: July 24, 2019

Routes trigger and event signals to the output terminal you specify.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

signal

The type of signal to export from a digital pattern instrument.

Name Description
Start Trigger Indicates the Start Trigger. You must specify an empty string in the signal ID parameter.
Conditional Jump Trigger Indicates the Conditional Jump Trigger. You must specify a particular event instance in the signal ID parameter.
Pattern Opcode Event Indicates the Pattern Opcode Event. You must specify a particular event instance in the signal ID parameter.
datatype_icon

signal ID

Instance of the selected signals to export.

Name Description
Null Specifies an empty string.
conditionalJumpTrigger0

Specifies conditional jump trigger 0.

conditionalJumpTrigger1

Specifies conditional jump trigger 1.

conditionalJumpTrigger2

Specifies conditional jump trigger 2.

conditionalJumpTrigger3

Specifies conditional jump trigger 3.

patternOpcodeEvent0 Specifies pattern opcode event 0.
patternOpcodeEvent1 Specifies pattern opcode event 1.
patternOpcodeEvent2 Specifies pattern opcode event 2.
patternOpcodeEvent3 Specifies pattern opcode event 3.
datatype_icon

output terminal

Parameter that configures properties depending on the type of signal you select in the signal ID parameter.

Name Description
Do not export signal Signal will not be exported.
PXI_Trig0 Specifies PXI trigger line 0.
PXI_Trig1 Specifies PXI trigger line 1.
PXI_Trig2 Specifies PXI trigger line 2.
PXI_Trig3 Specifies PXI trigger line 3.
PXI_Trig4 Specifies PXI trigger line 4.
PXI_Trig5 Specifies PXI trigger line 5.
PXI_Trig6 Specifies PXI trigger line 6.
PXI_Trig7 Specifies PXI trigger line 7.
datatype_icon

session out

Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics