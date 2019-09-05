Enable Match Fail Combination (Enable Match Fail Combination (Array of NI-TClk Sessions)) (G Dataflow)

Configures digital pattern instruments and the PXIe-6674T timing and synchronization instrument to combine pattern comparison results and control subsequent pattern execution across digital pattern instruments based on those results.

You must initialize the PXIe-6674T using NI-Sync and use the niTClk Synchronize node to synchronize instruments before calling the niDigital Enable Match Fail Combination node.