Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

Enable Match Fail Combination (Enable Match Fail Combination (Array of NI-TClk Sessions)) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: July 24, 2019

    Configures digital pattern instruments and the PXIe-6674T timing and synchronization instrument to combine pattern comparison results and control subsequent pattern execution across digital pattern instruments based on those results.

    You must initialize the PXIe-6674T using NI-Sync and use the niTClk Synchronize node to synchronize instruments before calling the niDigital Enable Match Fail Combination node.

    connector_pane_image
    datatype_icon

    sessions

    The specified array of sessions synchronized using NI-TClk.

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    datatype_icon

    NI-Sync session

    The specified NI-Sync session.

    datatype_icon

    sessions out

    The returned array of sessions.

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
    datatype_icon

    NI-Sync session out

    The returned NI-Sync session.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

    Recently Viewed Topics