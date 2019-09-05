Enable Match Fail Combination (Enable Match Fail Combination (NI-Digital Session)) (G Dataflow)

Configures digital pattern instruments in a multi-instrument session as well as the PXIe-6674T timing and synchronization instrument to combine pattern comparison results and control subsequent pattern execution across all digital pattern instruments in the multi-instrument session, based on those results.

You must initialize the PXIe-6674T using NI-Sync before calling the niDigital Enable Match Fail Combination node.