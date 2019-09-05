Disable Sites (G Dataflow)

Disabled sites are not included in pattern bursts initiated by the niDigital Initiate node or the niDigital Burst Pattern node, even if the site is specified in the list of pattern burst sites in niDigital Configure Pattern Burst Sites node or in the site list input of the niDigital Burst Pattern node.
Additionally, if you specify a list of pin or pin group names in a channel list parameter in any NI-Digital node, digital pattern instrument channels mapped to disabled sites are not affected by the node. The nodes that return per-pin data, such as the niDigital PPMU Measure node, do not return data for channels mapped to disabled sites.
The digital pattern instrument channels mapped to the sites specified are left in their current state.
NI TestStand Semiconductor Module requires all sites to always be enabled, and manages the set of active sites without disabling the sites in the digital instrument session. Do not use this function with the Semiconductor Module.
Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application