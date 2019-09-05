Disable Sites (G Dataflow)

Disables specified sites.

Disabled sites are not included in pattern bursts initiated by the niDigital Initiate node or the niDigital Burst Pattern node, even if the site is specified in the list of pattern burst sites in niDigital Configure Pattern Burst Sites node or in the site list input of the niDigital Burst Pattern node.

Additionally, if you specify a list of pin or pin group names in a channel list parameter in any NI-Digital node, digital pattern instrument channels mapped to disabled sites are not affected by the node. The nodes that return per-pin data, such as the niDigital PPMU Measure node, do not return data for channels mapped to disabled sites.

The digital pattern instrument channels mapped to the sites specified are left in their current state.

NI TestStand Semiconductor Module requires all sites to always be enabled, and manages the set of active sites without disabling the sites in the digital instrument session. Do not use this function with the Semiconductor Module.