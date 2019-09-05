Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Disable Sites (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: July 23, 2019

Disables specified sites.

Disabled sites are not included in pattern bursts initiated by the niDigital Initiate node or the niDigital Burst Pattern node, even if the site is specified in the list of pattern burst sites in niDigital Configure Pattern Burst Sites node or in the site list input of the niDigital Burst Pattern node.

Additionally, if you specify a list of pin or pin group names in a channel list parameter in any NI-Digital node, digital pattern instrument channels mapped to disabled sites are not affected by the node. The nodes that return per-pin data, such as the niDigital PPMU Measure node, do not return data for channels mapped to disabled sites.

The digital pattern instrument channels mapped to the sites specified are left in their current state.

NI TestStand Semiconductor Module requires all sites to always be enabled, and manages the set of active sites without disabling the sites in the digital instrument session. Do not use this function with the Semiconductor Module.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.

datatype_icon

site list

Comma-delimited list of strings in the form of siteN, where N is the site number. If you enter an empty string, the node enables all sites.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Compatibility with NI TestStand Semiconductor Module

NI TestStand Semiconductor Module requires all sites to always be enabled, and manages the set of active sites without disabling the sites in the digital instrument session. Do not use this node with the Semiconductor Module.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

