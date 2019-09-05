Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

Configure Trigger (niDigital Disable Conditional Jump Trigger) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: July 23, 2019

    Disables the conditional jump trigger instance and releases the existing route for the trigger.

    Related information

    • Triggers and Events
    connector_pane_image
    datatype_icon

    session in

    Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.

    datatype_icon

    trigger ID

    Specifies which instance of the conditional jump trigger you want to override.

    Name Description
    conditionalJumpTrigger0

    Disables the conditional jump trigger instance you specify.

    conditionalJumpTrigger1

    Disables the conditional jump trigger instance you specify.

    conditionalJumpTrigger2

    Disables the conditional jump trigger instance you specify.

    conditionalJumpTrigger3

    Disables the conditional jump trigger instance you specify.

    datatype_icon

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    This input provides standard error in functionality.

    datatype_icon

    status

    status is TRUE (X) if an error occurred before this VI ran or FALSE (checkmark) to indicate a warning or that no error occurred before this VI ran. The default is FALSE.

    datatype_icon

    code

    code specifies the error or warning code. The default is 0. If status is TRUE, code is a non-zero error code. If status is FALSE, code is 0 or a warning code.

    datatype_icon

    source

    source describes the origin of the error or warning and is, in most cases, the name of the VI that produced the error or warning. The default is an empty string.

    datatype_icon

    session out

    Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.

    datatype_icon

    error out

    Error information.

    This output provides standard error out functionality.

    datatype_icon

    status

    A Boolean that specifies whether an error occurred.

    True An error occurred (indicated by an X).
    False A warning or no error occurred (indicated by a checkmark).
    datatype_icon

    code

    An error or warning code.

    If status is True, code is a non-zero error. If status is False, code is 0 or a warning code.

    datatype_icon

    source

    The origin of the error or warning.

    source is usually the name of the node that produced the error or warning.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

    Recently Viewed Topics