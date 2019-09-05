Configure Trigger (niDigital Disable Conditional Jump Trigger) (G Dataflow)

Disables the conditional jump trigger instance and releases the existing route for the trigger.
Related information
Instrument session obtained from the niDigital Initialize with Options node.
Specifies which instance of the conditional jump trigger you want to override.
|Name
|Description
|conditionalJumpTrigger0
|
Disables the conditional jump trigger instance you specify.
|conditionalJumpTrigger1
|
Disables the conditional jump trigger instance you specify.
|conditionalJumpTrigger2
|
Disables the conditional jump trigger instance you specify.
|conditionalJumpTrigger3
|
Disables the conditional jump trigger instance you specify.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
This input provides standard error in functionality.
status is TRUE (X) if an error occurred before this VI ran or FALSE (checkmark) to indicate a warning or that no error occurred before this VI ran. The default is FALSE.
code specifies the error or warning code. The default is 0. If status is TRUE, code is a non-zero error code. If status is FALSE, code is 0 or a warning code.
source describes the origin of the error or warning and is, in most cases, the name of the VI that produced the error or warning. The default is an empty string.
Handle that identifies the session in all subsequent NI-Digital node calls.
Error information.
This output provides standard error out functionality.
An error or warning code.
If status is True, code is a non-zero error. If status is False, code is 0 or a warning code.
The origin of the error or warning.
source is usually the name of the node that produced the error or warning.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application