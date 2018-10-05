Abort (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Handle used to identify the session in all subsequent NI-DCPower node calls.

With the following exception, the node responds to this input according to standard error behavior. This node runs normally even if an error occurred previously. If an error occurred before this node runs, the node passes the error in value to error out , and no errors that occur while this node runs are recorded. If an error occurs while this node runs and no error occurred previously, the node sets its own error status in error out .

Disabling Power Output

Use the Configure Output Enabled node to disable power output on a per channel basis. Use the Reset node to disable power output on all channels.

Sequence of NI-DCPower Nodes

Any configuration nodes called after Abort are not applied until the Initiate node is called. If power output is enabled when you call the Abort node, the output channels remain in their current state and continue providing power.