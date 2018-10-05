Wait For Event (G Dataflow)

Waits until the device has generated the specified event.
This node should only be called in the Running state.
The session monitors whether each type of event has occurred at least once since the last time this node or the Initiate node were called. If an event has only been generated once and you call this node successively, the node times out. Individual events must be generated between separate calls of this node.
Instrument session obtained from the Initialize With Channels node.
Event to wait for.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Source Complete Event
|1030
|Waits for the Source Complete event.
|Measure Complete Event
|1031
|Waits for the Measure Complete event.
|Sequence Iteration Complete Event
|1032
|Waits for the Sequence Iteration Complete event.
|Sequence Engine Done Event
|1033
|Waits for the Sequence Engine Done event.
|Pulse Complete Event
|1051
|Waits for the Pulse Complete event.
|Ready for Pulse Trigger Event
|1052
|Waits for the Ready for Pulse Trigger event.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Handle used to identify the session in all subsequent NI-DCPower node calls.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application
Hardware Support:
This node provides limited support for the following devices: