Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DCPower 18.2 Manual

Table Of Contents

Wait For Event (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: January 23, 2018

Waits until the device has generated the specified event.

This node should only be called in the Running state.

The session monitors whether each type of event has occurred at least once since the last time this node or the Initiate node were called. If an event has only been generated once and you call this node successively, the node times out. Individual events must be generated between separate calls of this node.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

Instrument session obtained from the Initialize With Channels node.

datatype_icon

event

Event to wait for.

Name Value Description
Source Complete Event 1030 Waits for the Source Complete event.
Measure Complete Event 1031 Waits for the Measure Complete event.
Sequence Iteration Complete Event 1032 Waits for the Sequence Iteration Complete event.
Sequence Engine Done Event 1033 Waits for the Sequence Engine Done event.
Pulse Complete Event 1051 Waits for the Pulse Complete event.
Ready for Pulse Trigger Event 1052 Waits for the Ready for Pulse Trigger event.
datatype_icon

timeout (s)

Maximum time allowed for this node to complete, in seconds.

If the node does not complete within this time interval, NI-DCPower returns an error.

spd-note-note
Note  

When setting the timeout interval, take into account any triggers to ensure that the timeout interval is long enough for your application.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

Handle used to identify the session in all subsequent NI-DCPower node calls.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Hardware Support:

This node provides limited support for the following devices:

  • PXI-4110 (Source Complete event only)
  • PXI-4130 (Source Complete event only)

Recently Viewed Topics