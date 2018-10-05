Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DCPower 18.2 Manual

Set Sequence (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 29, 2018

Configures a series of voltage or current outputs and corresponding source delays.

The source mode must be set to Sequence for this node to take effect. Use this node in the Uncommitted or Committed programming states. Using the Set Sequence node with Advanced Sequence nodes in a single device session is not supported.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

Instrument session obtained from the Initialize With Channels node.

datatype_icon

channel name

Output channel to which to apply this configuration value.

You can only set a sequence for one channel at a time.

datatype_icon

values

Series of voltage or current levels, depending on the specified output function.

The valid values for this input are defined by the voltage level range or current level range.

datatype_icon

source delays

Source delay that follows the configuration of each value in the sequence.

Valid values are between 0 seconds and 167 seconds.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

Handle used to identify the session in all subsequent NI-DCPower node calls.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Hardware Support:

This node does not support the following hardware:

  • PXI-4110
  • PXI-4130

