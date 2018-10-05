Set Sequence (G Dataflow)

Configures a series of voltage or current outputs and corresponding source delays.
The source mode must be set to Sequence for this node to take effect. Use this node in the Uncommitted or Committed programming states. Using the Set Sequence node with Advanced Sequence nodes in a single device session is not supported.
Instrument session obtained from the Initialize With Channels node.
Output channel to which to apply this configuration value.
You can only set a sequence for one channel at a time.
Series of voltage or current levels, depending on the specified output function.
The valid values for this input are defined by the voltage level range or current level range.
Source delay that follows the configuration of each value in the sequence.
Valid values are between 0 seconds and 167 seconds.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Handle used to identify the session in all subsequent NI-DCPower node calls.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application
Hardware Support:
This node does not support the following hardware: