Set Calibration User Defined Info (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: January 23, 2018

Stores a user-defined string of characters in the device onboard EEPROM.

This node overwrites any existing user-defined information. If the string is longer than the maximum allowable size, it is truncated.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

Instrument session obtained from the Initialize node, the Initialize With Options node, or the Initialize External Calibration node.

datatype_icon

info

Information defined by the user and stored in the power supply or SMU onboard EEPROM.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

Handle used to identify the session in all subsequent NI-DCPower node calls.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Regular Session Versus External Calibration Session Usage

If you call this node in a session, info is immediately changed. If you call this node in an external calibration session, info is changed only after you close the session using the Close External Calibration node with calibration close action set to Commit.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

