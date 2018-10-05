Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DCPower 18.2 Manual

Self Calibrate (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: January 23, 2018

Performs a self-calibration upon the specified channel(s).

This node disables the output, performs several internal calculations, and updates calibration values. This node calls the Reset node, which puts the device configuration into the default state.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

Instrument session obtained from the Initialize With Channels node.

datatype_icon

channel name

Output channel(s) to which to apply this configuration value.

Channel Name Syntax

You can input the channel name with the following options:
  • A single channel, such a 0
  • A list of channels, such as 0,1 or 3,2,1,0.
  • A range of channels, such as 0-7 or 0:7.
spd-note-note
Note  

The order of channels in a list is important. NI-DCPower performs configurations of multiple output channels in the order the channels occur in the list.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

Handle used to identify the session in all subsequent NI-DCPower node calls.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Writing Updated Calibration Values to Hardware

Set the Self Calibration Persistence property to Write to EEPROM to write updated calibration values to the device hardware.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Hardware Support:

This node does not support the following hardware:

  • PXI-4110
  • PXIe-4112/4113
  • PXI-4130
  • PXIe-4154

