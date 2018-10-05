Reset (Reset) (G Dataflow)

Resets the device to a known state.
This node disables power generation, resets session properties to their default values, commits the session properties, and leaves the session in the Uncommitted state. You can use Reset to clear certain errors in less time than using Reset Device.
Instrument session obtained from the Initialize With Channels node.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
With the following exception, the node responds to this input according to standard error behavior. This node runs normally even if an error occurred previously. If an error occurred before this node runs, the node passes the error in value to error out, and no errors that occur while this node runs are recorded. If an error occurs while this node runs and no error occurred previously, the node sets its own error status in error out.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Handle used to identify the session in all subsequent NI-DCPower node calls.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application