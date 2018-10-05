Reset Interchange Check (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

Clearing Interchangeability Warnings

This node does not clear the interchangeability warnings from the list of previously recorded interchangeability warnings. If you want to guarantee that the Get Next Interchange Warning node only returns those interchangeability warnings that are generated after calling this node, clear the list of interchangeability warnings by repeatedly calling the Get Next Interchange Warning node until no interchangeability warnings are returned. If you are not interested in the content of those warnings, call the Clear Interchange Warnings node.

Ensuring that the Test Module is Completely Configured

When developing a complex test system that consists of multiple test modules, it is generally a good idea to design the test modules so that they can run in any order. Doing so requires ensuring that each test module completely configures the state of each instrument it uses. If a particular test module does not completely configure the state of an instrument, the state depends on the configuration from a previously executed test module. If you execute the test modules in a different order, the behavior of the instrument and therefore the entire test module can change. This behavior change is generally instrument-specific and represents an interchangeability problem.

You can use the Reset Interchange Check node to test for such cases. After you use this node, the interchangeability-checking algorithms in NI-DCPower ignore all previous configuration operations. By using this node at the beginning of a test module, you can determine whether the test module has dependencies on the operation of previously executed test modules.