Line Tristating Issues

During device initialization, all terminals on the I/O connector and trigger buses are tristated. Tristated means the terminal is floating or at high impedance. For the terminal to be driven from the device, the tristate buffer associated with the terminal must be enabled.

For instance, assume that you have a device with a single bidirectional terminal on the I/O connector. The terminal on the I/O connector is called the trigger terminal for reference purposes. Also, the trigger terminal of the device is bidirectional because it can accept an external trigger signal or export the internal trigger signal. The exported internal trigger signal could be different from the external trigger signal.