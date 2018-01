Task Behavior of NI-DAQmx Simulated Devices

NI-DAQmx tasks using NI-DAQmx simulated devices are verified just as tasks are on physical devices. If a property is set to an invalid value, the error returned for an NI-DAQmx simulated device is identical to the error returned for a real device. All resources necessary for the task are reserved for NI-DAQmx simulated devices. RTSI lines, PXI Trigger lines, DMA channels, counters, and so on are counted and reserved just as on physical devices.