Trigger Skew Correction

When sharing a trigger across multiple devices, the master device must respond to and export the trigger, and the trigger signal must travel from the master device to slave devices. This results in skew in the trigger signal. On some devices using Reference Clock synchronization, you can compensate for that skew by locking the trigger to the Reference Clock or to a clock derived from the Reference Clock. When you lock triggers to a clock, the device responds to those triggers on a subsequent edge of that clock, rather than immediately. Therefore, skew correction results in increased latency.

To enable trigger skew correction for an application, specify which device is the master and which devices are slaves using the SyncType DAQmx Trigger property.