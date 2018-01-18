Software Events

Some devices—such as AO Series, E Series, and M Series devices—require that the sample interval divide evenly into the buffer size when using DMA as your data transfer mechanism. For instance, if the buffer size is 1,000 samples, specifying 102 for this software event generates an error. Specifying 100, however, would not generate an error. If you are using IRQ as the data transfer method, the value does not need to be evenly divisible. With IRQ, however, the Data Transfer Request Condition attribute/property can affect when this software event occurs.