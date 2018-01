Plugging in and Registering Your RTSI Cable in MAX

To create a multi-device route, the source and destination devices must share a trigger bus both physically and logically in MAX. For PCI devices, you must register your RTSI cable in MAX. For more information on how to register (or add) a RTSI cable in MAX, refer to Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for NI-DAQmx. If you do not register your RTSI cable, NI-DAQmx fails to create a route. PXI trigger backplanes are automatically registered when you identify your chassis type in MAX.