Overview of Temperature Sensor Types

Last Modified: November 16, 2017

The three most commonly used transducers for temperature are thermocouples, resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), and thermistors. The following table illustrates some of the capabilities and limitations of these sensors. Use this table as a reference for choosing the right sensor for your temperature measurement application.

Sensor Advantages Disadvantages
Thermocouples wide range, fast response, inexpensive require CJC, nonlinear
RTDs rugged, accurate slow response, require excitation, lead resistance, nonlinear
Thermistors repeatable, fine resolution, low current, fast response require excitation, narrow range, nonlinear

