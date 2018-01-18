Overview of Temperature Sensor Types

The three most commonly used transducers for temperature are thermocouples, resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), and thermistors. The following table illustrates some of the capabilities and limitations of these sensors. Use this table as a reference for choosing the right sensor for your temperature measurement application.
|Sensor
|Advantages
|Disadvantages
|Thermocouples
|wide range, fast response, inexpensive
|require CJC, nonlinear
|RTDs
|rugged, accurate
|slow response, require excitation, lead resistance, nonlinear
|Thermistors
|repeatable, fine resolution, low current, fast response
|require excitation, narrow range, nonlinear