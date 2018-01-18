RVDTs

RVDTs are the rotational version of LVDTs and generally operate over an angular range of ±30°–70°. They are available in servo-mount and can rotate through 360° without stopping.

RVDTs require special electronics designed for the sensor. RVDTs typically have a delay of 10 ms caused by required filtering in the signal conditioner. They are extremely rugged and operate over wide temperature ranges. In environments characterized by extremes in temperature and shock, an RVDT is the clear choice for rotational applications when you need more than 70° of measurement range.