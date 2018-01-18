The following table lists common platinum RTD types and standards. All of these RTD types are supported in NI-DAQmx. Notice that there are some shared standards. The TCR and the Callendar-Van Dusen coefficients are more important than the standards.
|Standards
|Material
|TCR
|Typical R0 (Ω)
|Callendar-Van Dusen Coefficient
|Notes
|
|Platinum
|3851
|
|
|Most common RTDs
|Low-cost vendor compliant RTD[1]
|Platinum
|3750
|1000 Ω
|
|Low-cost RTD
|JISC 1604
|Platinum
|3916
|100 Ω
|
|Used primarily in Japan
|US Industrial Standard D-100 American
|Platinum
|3920
|100 Ω
|
|Low-cost RTD
|US Industrial Standard American
|Platinum
|3911
|100 Ω
|
|Low-cost RTD
|ITS-90
|Platinum
|3928
|100 Ω
|
|The definition of temperature