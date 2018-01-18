Integrated Electronics Piezoelectric (IEPE)

Integrated Electronics Piezoelectric (IEPE) is a type of transducer that is packaged with a built-in amplifier. Because the charge produced by some sensors is very small, the electrical signal produced by the transducer is susceptible to noise, and sensitive electronics must be used to amplify and condition the signal. An IEPE sensor integrates the sensitive electronics as close as possible to the transducer to ensure better noise immunity and convenient packaging. These sensors require a 4-20 mA current excitation to operate.