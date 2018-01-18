The full-bridge type II configuration only measures bending strain.

The following figure shows how to position strain gage elements in a bending configuration for the full-bridge type II.

Full-Bridge Type II Circuit Diagram

is the lead resistance. V CH is the measured voltage. The following symbols apply to the circuit diagram:

The following equation converts voltage ratios to strain units for full-bridge type II configurations.