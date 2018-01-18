The full-bridge type I configuration only measures the bending strain.

The following figure shows how to position strain gage resistors in a bending configuration for the full-bridge type I.

Four active strain gage elements, two mounted in the direction of bending strain on the top side of the strain specimen and the other two mounted in the direction of bending strain on the bottom side.

High sensitivity to bending strain.

Rejection of axial strain.

Compensation for temperature.

Compensation for lead resistance.

Sensitivity at 1000 µε is ~ 2.0 mV out / V EX input. Full-bridge type I strain gage configurations have the following characteristics: