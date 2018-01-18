Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 17.6 Manual

Measurement System Types and Signal Sources

Last Modified: November 16, 2017

The type of input signal source (grounded or floating) and the configuration of the measurement system (differential, single-ended, pseudodifferential) determine how you connect signals to measurement devices.

The following table provides an application-independent summary of analog input connections.

Input Signal Source Type
Floating Signal Source (Not Connected to Building Ground) Grounded Signal Source
Examples: Ungrounded thermocouples, signal conditioning with isolated outputs, battery devices Example: Instruments with nonisolated outputs
Differential (DIFF)
Ground Referenced Single-Ended (RSE)


Note: AI GND is shared as a reference for all RSE channels
Nonreferenced Single-Ended (NRSE)


Note: AI SENSE is shared as a reference for all NRSE channels
Pseudodifferential
R ext is the external bias resistor that you add.

