Measurement System Types and Signal Sources

The type of input signal source (grounded or floating) and the configuration of the measurement system (differential, single-ended, pseudodifferential) determine how you connect signals to measurement devices.
The following table provides an application-independent summary of analog input connections.
|Input
|Signal Source Type
|Floating Signal Source (Not Connected to Building Ground)
|Grounded Signal Source
|Examples: Ungrounded thermocouples, signal conditioning with isolated outputs, battery devices
|Example: Instruments with nonisolated outputs
|Differential (DIFF)
|Ground Referenced Single-Ended (RSE)
|Nonreferenced Single-Ended (NRSE)
|Pseudodifferential
|R ext is the external bias resistor that you add.