Callendar-Van Dusen Equation

Platinum RTDs use a linearization curve known as the Callendar-Van Dusen equation to measure the temperature of RTDs. The equation is as follows:

Temperatures below 0 °C:

R T = R 0 [1 + A × T + B × T2 + C × T3 × (T - 100 °C)]

Temperatures above 0 °C:

R T = R 0 [1 + A × T + B × T2]

Where:

T = temperature in degrees Celsius

R T = RTD resistance at temperature T

R 0 = RTD nominal resistance at 0 °C

A, B, and C = coefficients given in the table in Platinum RTD Types.