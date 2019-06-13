Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

DO.LogicFamily

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the logic family to use for generation. A logic family corresponds to voltage thresholds that are compatible with a group of voltage standards. Refer to the device documentation for information on the logic high and logic low voltages for these logic families.

Name Value Description
2.5 V 14620 Compatible with 2.5 V CMOS signals.
3.3 V 14621 Compatible with LVTTL signals.
5.0 V 14619 Compatible with TTL and 5 V CMOS signals.

Long Name: Channel:Digital Output:Logic Family

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

