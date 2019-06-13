DO.LogicFamily

Specifies the logic family to use for generation. A logic family corresponds to voltage thresholds that are compatible with a group of voltage standards. Refer to the device documentation for information on the logic high and logic low voltages for these logic families.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|2.5 V
|14620
|Compatible with 2.5 V CMOS signals.
|3.3 V
|14621
|Compatible with LVTTL signals.
|5.0 V
|14619
|Compatible with TTL and 5 V CMOS signals.
Long Name: Channel:Digital Output:Logic Family
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application