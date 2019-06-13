DO.LogicFamily

Specifies the logic family to use for generation. A logic family corresponds to voltage thresholds that are compatible with a group of voltage standards. Refer to the device documentation for information on the logic high and logic low voltages for these logic families.

Data type:

Name Value Description 2.5 V 14620 Compatible with 2.5 V CMOS signals. 3.3 V 14621 Compatible with LVTTL signals. 5.0 V 14619 Compatible with TTL and 5 V CMOS signals.