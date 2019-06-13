CommonModeRangeErrorChansExist

Indicates if the device(s) detected a common mode range violation for any virtual channel in the task. Common mode range violation occurs when the voltage of either the positive terminal or negative terminal to ground are out of range. Reading this property clears the common mode range violation status for all channels in the task. You must read this property before you read CommonModeRangeErrorChans. Otherwise, you will receive an error.

Data type: