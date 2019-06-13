CO.PulseDone

Indicates if the task completed pulse generation. Use this value for retriggerable pulse generation when you need to determine if the device generated the current pulse. For retriggerable tasks, when you query this property, NI-DAQmx resets it to FALSE.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Counter Output:General Properties:More:Pulse Done
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application