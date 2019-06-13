Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

CO.PulseDone

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Indicates if the task completed pulse generation. Use this value for retriggerable pulse generation when you need to determine if the device generated the current pulse. For retriggerable tasks, when you query this property, NI-DAQmx resets it to FALSE.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Channel:Counter Output:General Properties:More:Pulse Done

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

