CO.CtrTimebaseRate

Specifies in Hertz the frequency of the counter timebase. Specifying the rate of a counter timebase allows you to define output pulses in seconds rather than in ticks of the timebase. If you use an external timebase and do not specify the rate, you can define output pulses only in ticks of the timebase.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Counter Output:General Properties:Counter Timebase:Rate
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application