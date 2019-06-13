CI.Period.MeasTime

Specifies in seconds the length of time to measure the period of the signal if CI.Period.MeasMeth is High Frequency with 2 Counters. Measurement accuracy increases with increased measurement time and with increased signal frequency. If you measure a high-frequency signal for too long, however, the count register could roll over, which results in an incorrect measurement.
Data type:
Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:Period:Measurement Specifications:High Frequency:Measurement Time
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application