CI.Period.MeasTime

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies in seconds the length of time to measure the period of the signal if CI.Period.MeasMeth is High Frequency with 2 Counters. Measurement accuracy increases with increased measurement time and with increased signal frequency. If you measure a high-frequency signal for too long, however, the count register could roll over, which results in an incorrect measurement.

Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:Period:Measurement Specifications:High Frequency:Measurement Time

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

