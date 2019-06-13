CI.Period.MeasMeth

Specifies the method to use to measure the period of the signal.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|Low Frequency with 1 Counter
|10105
|Use one counter that uses a constant timebase to measure the input signal.
|High Frequency with 2 Counters
|10157
|Use two counters, one of which counts pulses of the signal to measure during the specified measurement time.
|Large Range with 2 Counters
|10205
|Use one counter to divide the frequency of the input signal to create a lower-frequency signal that the second counter can more easily measure.
|Dynamic Averaging
|16065
|Uses one counter and automatically configures the counter settings based on the range of frequencies to be measured. During the acquisition, the counter dynamically adjusts the number of periods that are averaged to balance measurement accuracy and latency.
Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:Period:Measurement Specifications:Method
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application