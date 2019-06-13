CI.GPS.SyncMethod

Specifies the method to use to synchronize the counter to a GPS receiver.
Data type:
|Name
|Value
|Description
|IRIG-B
|10070
|Use the IRIG-B synchronization method. The GPS receiver sends one synchronization pulse per second, as well as information about the number of days, hours, minutes, and seconds that elapsed since the beginning of the current year.
|PPS
|10080
|Use the PPS synchronization method. The GPS receiver sends one synchronization pulse per second, but does not send any timing information. The timestamp measurement returns the number of seconds that elapsed since the device powered up unless you set CI.Timestamp.InitialSeconds.
|None
|10230
|Do not synchronize the counter to a GPS receiver. The timestamp measurement returns the number of seconds that elapsed since the device powered up unless you set CI.Timestamp.InitialSeconds.
Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:Timestamp:GPS:Synchronization Method
Class: DAQmx Task
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application