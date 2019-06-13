CI.GPS.SyncMethod

IRIG-B 10070 Use the IRIG-B synchronization method. The GPS receiver sends one synchronization pulse per second, as well as information about the number of days, hours, minutes, and seconds that elapsed since the beginning of the current year.

PPS 10080 Use the PPS synchronization method. The GPS receiver sends one synchronization pulse per second, but does not send any timing information. The timestamp measurement returns the number of seconds that elapsed since the device powered up unless you set CI.Timestamp.InitialSeconds