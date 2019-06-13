Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

CI.GPS.SyncMethod

Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the method to use to synchronize the counter to a GPS receiver.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
IRIG-B 10070 Use the IRIG-B synchronization method. The GPS receiver sends one synchronization pulse per second, as well as information about the number of days, hours, minutes, and seconds that elapsed since the beginning of the current year.
PPS 10080 Use the PPS synchronization method. The GPS receiver sends one synchronization pulse per second, but does not send any timing information. The timestamp measurement returns the number of seconds that elapsed since the device powered up unless you set CI.Timestamp.InitialSeconds.
None 10230 Do not synchronize the counter to a GPS receiver. The timestamp measurement returns the number of seconds that elapsed since the device powered up unless you set CI.Timestamp.InitialSeconds.

Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:Timestamp:GPS:Synchronization Method

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

