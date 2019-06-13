CI.Freq.MeasMeth

Low Frequency with 1 Counter 10105 Use one counter that uses a constant timebase to measure the input signal.

High Frequency with 2 Counters 10157 Use two counters, one of which counts pulses of the signal to measure during the specified measurement time.

Large Range with 2 Counters 10205 Use one counter to divide the frequency of the input signal to create a lower-frequency signal that the second counter can more easily measure.