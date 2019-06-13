Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-DAQmx 19.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

CI.Freq.MeasMeth

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: May 6, 2019

Specifies the method to use to measure the frequency of the signal.

Data type: datatype_icon

Name Value Description
Low Frequency with 1 Counter 10105 Use one counter that uses a constant timebase to measure the input signal.
High Frequency with 2 Counters 10157 Use two counters, one of which counts pulses of the signal to measure during the specified measurement time.
Large Range with 2 Counters 10205 Use one counter to divide the frequency of the input signal to create a lower-frequency signal that the second counter can more easily measure.
Dynamic Averaging 16065 Uses one counter and automatically configures the counter settings based on the range of frequencies to be measured. During the acquisition, the counter dynamically adjusts the number of periods that are averaged to balance measurement accuracy and latency.

Long Name: Channel:Counter Input:Frequency:Measurement Specifications:Method

Class: DAQmx Task

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics